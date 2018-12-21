WFPD: Drug take back was a ‘huge success’

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls Police say Friday’s drug take back event with United Regional Health Care was a huge success.
Officer Brian Masterson says over 230 pounds of unwanted medications were turned in during the three hour event.
Police said this program is important to get extra prescription drugs out of the house before the holidays as guests could possibly try to use them.
Wichita Falls saw 67 opioid related deaths according to data from 2017. Texas saw 11,000 opioid related deaths according to 2015 data.
Common prescription drug like oxycodone and morphine accounted for almost 50 percent of opioid related overdoses in America in 2016 according to the CDC.
The medications turned in today will be safely disposed of.
Masterson adds the event was so successful, police are discussing weather it will become an annual event.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.