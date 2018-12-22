FC Wichita Falls launches naming contest

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Football Club of Wichita Falls is busy preparing for a spring kickoff, and tryout coming in early 2019.
But this week, the club is focusing on another important piece of bringing arena soccer to Wichita Falls. Their name.
The team announced this week a team-naming contest to be held on the FC Wichita Falls facebook page.
Team Vice President Michelle Cramer says she hopes to see suggestions that not only represent Wichita Falls, but that will intimidate the other teams in the league, and have a great mascot.
“We want people to submit names that they find exciting and intriguing," Cramer said. "Then we have a committee that will come together at the end of January and decide the best name to represent Wichita Falls.”
The prize for the best team name will be two season tickets for the 2019 season. The contest is already running on Facebook, with a deadline for submissions on January 25.
Tickets are already on sale, you can learn more about the contest of the Football club by visiting FC Wichita Falls on Facebook.
