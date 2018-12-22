Jacksboro FD continues Christmas tradition

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - For seven decades the Jacksboro Fire Department has spent all of Christmas Eve delivering stockings to everyone they can reach in Jacksboro.
Friday morning the fire department visited a local grocery store in town to buy all the items they use to stuff the stockings with.
“Last year we did around 3,660 stockings and that’s our goal right now,” said Capt. Jason Jennings with the Jacksboro Fire Department. “We put peanuts, mints, gum and apples and oranges in the stockings.”
The Jacksboro Fire Department plans to distribute some of the stockings in nursing homes and banks.
This is an annual tradition, Lt. Zach Searcy said everyone looks forward to.
“We go to the schools for fire prevention and all that and they always ask about the stockings and when it’s going to be,” said Lt. Searcy
Lt. Searcy said he remembers when he use to get stockings from the fire department when he was little and is glad he is now the one passing them out on Christmas Eve.
“For me personally it’s really cool to see a tradition that we are able to share with the community and visitors of Jacksboro,” said Lt. Searcy
Capt. Jennings said this tradition use to cost around $200 decades ago, now they spend up to $7,000 and it’s all thanks to the community who donates money for this tradition every year.
“This is Christmas Eve for us,” said Capt. Jennings “I mean I wouldn’t know what to do on Christmas Eve other than this and the town loves it. I think it’s a great thing and for me I hope it goes on forever.”
Fire fighters and members of the community will stuff the stockings Sunday evening and will spend all day Monday passing them out.
