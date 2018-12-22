Third suspect in WF crime spree arrested

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man is being held on a two million dollar bond after police say he, along with two others, engaged in a crime spree spanning nearly a month.
Tyrone Davis, 26, was arrested Thursday by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.
Davis joins Dequavious Sanderson, 22, in the Wichita County Jail.
The duo are accused of a home invasion robbery and pursuit on November 27, as well as the December 2 robbery of S&L Beer Wine and Grocery on Southwest Parkway and the November 15 robbery of Otto’s Grocery store on Harrison Street.
Both Sanderson and Davis were included in the Wichita Falls Police department’s Texoma’s Most Wanted list on December 7.
Davis faces charges of Aggravated Robbery and Burglary of a Habitation. His bond has been set at $2M.
Jimmy Downing, 44, was caught following a pursuit on November 27. He was charged with one count each of Burglary of a Habitation, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Evading Arrest or Detention with previous convictions. All of Downing’s charges appear to be connected to the November 27 home invasion robbery and pursuit.
As of Friday night, all three men remain in the Wichita County Jail.
