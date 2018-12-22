WF drug ring leader sentenced to 20 years

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The lead defendant in a 13-person Wichita Falls drug case indicted in July was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox announced today.
Lawrence Boone, 52, was sentenced this week by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor for his role in a methamphetamine conspiracy.
He pleaded guilty in August, admitting he supplied co-conspirators with meth and heroin for distribution in the Wichita Falls area.
His codefendants distributed the drugs from several locations, including various motels in the area.
“These dangerous drugs can wreak havoc on a community,” said Nealy Cox. “Thanks to the additional resources we invested to fight drug trafficking in Wichita Falls, a dozen people known to be dealing heroin and meth have been brought to justice.”
In total, twelve of the thirteen conspirators in the indictment have been sentenced:
· Alicia Lane Murfield (24) was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment
· Ashleh Dawn Bowen (33) was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment
· Charles Cheatle (44) was sentenced to 78 months imprisonment
· Allyssa Marie Curry (29) was sentenced to 72 months imprisonment
· Alexis Leigh Deleon (25) was sentenced to 36 months imprisonment
· Brandon Shane Eustice (33) was sentenced to 84 months imprisonment
· Michael David House (34) was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment
· Michael Steven Mello (49) was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment
· Justin Brian Onstead-Donley (24) was sentenced to 70 months imprisonment
· Jason Alan Smith (44) was sentenced to 5 years’ probation
· Timothy Wayne Tatom (55) was sentenced to 60 months imprisonment
The thirteenth conspirator, Alexis Ayn Hunter, 46, has also pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.