Wichita Falls Area Food Bank shares how a government shutdown could impact them

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A partial government shutdown would immediately affect government workers' access to food. CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank Kara Nickens says this could in turn impact the amount of people they would need to serve.
“A lot of people are already struggling just to put food on the table and now if we're going to have more people that are going to need to access our food, we certainly want to make sure that we have enough so that everybody has enough food to eat for the holidays.” Nickens said.
She added that if government workers do not receive a paycheck then they could need to access pantries that they have not had to access before. So, the Food Bank would need to need enough food for them.
If a continuing resolution is not signed for weeks and a shutdown goes on into February, then it could impact families who receive SNAP food benefits from the government.
Nickens said that could have a tremendous impact on the food bank long term. “We're going to have a lot of people that are not going to have those benefits and need additional food to feed their families, especially their kiddos who are also going to be out extended times during the holidays,” she said.
As of February in 2018, there were over 17,000 people who received monthly SNAP food benefits in Wichita County alone.
A shutdown could also cut the supply of food the Food Bank gets from the government's Emergency Food Assistance Program and the USDA.
With the Food Bank still recovering from the supply they lost in 2017 due to Hurricane Harvey, not receiving supplies of food from government programs could make matters worse.
“With our shelves already low, if there’s a shutdown and more people are in need of food, it’s just going to tax our food inventory more than it already is. It’s the holiday season. So, the food that’s being donated – and we appreciate everything that Texoma’s donating – but it’s going out the door as fast as it’s coming in,” Nickens stated.
