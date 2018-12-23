Base Camp Lindsey feeds Faith Mission and gives out winter necessities

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -The cafeteria and halls of Faith Mission of Wichita Falls echoed with laughter and holiday cheer as members of Base Camp Lindsey filled plates, passed out winter gear and swapped military tales. The group has accepted the task of building more than 60 tiny houses to serves the North Texas Community.
“ The big thing right now is we need MONEY, MONEY, MONEY,”said Virgina Arellano board member of North Texas Veterans Relief Fund.
The groups objective is combating homelessness for Military Veterans. Virgina Arellano the co-founder said there are usually 75 to 100 Veterans sleeping on the street nightly. Though there are an infinite number of reasons Veterans can end up homeless one volunteer suggest Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
“I almost didn’t see my father when he came back from Vietnam War I was 11 months old he deals will PTSD on the level that when he came back he had a hard time dealing with me crying because when he was in Vietnam there were many children that were left orphaned,” Tonia Machado, Base Camp Lindsey Volunteer.
The tiny home village similar to those in Kansas City and Las Vegas will serve as a safe space for veterans to regroup and transition back into civilian life.
“So they have a place to retreat to and get away from noise and when they go through and PTSD problems now I understand and I can emphasize with these young men and women,” said Machado.
Steve Halloway, Camp Lindsay board member said events like this one are a chance for them to spread the word about the camp, attract more support and work with the people that may take advantage of the tiny houses they plan to build. Members also said this is important because they are veterans, their brothers, sisters, and fathers are veterans and they have children currently serving.
