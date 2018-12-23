Emily’s Legacy Rescue hosts pet adoption event

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue teamed up with Petco this afternoon for an adoption event just before the holidays, and one pet we told you about Friday night found his forever home.
“We’re out here and we’re hoping that people who are thinking about adopting an animal, they want to make it a part of their family," Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue said. "This is a great opportunity to come and adopt if that’s a commitment that you’re willing to make.”
Brady, who was featured on Friday night’s Pet of the Week segment found his new family during today’s event. Several other cats and dogs were adopted out as well.
All pets from Emily’s Legacy Rescue are microchipped and are fully vetted at the time of their adoption.
