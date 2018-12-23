A little cooler

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures are slightly cooler after a cold front moved through on Saturday. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 50s. Skies will be mostly sunny with a NE wind at 5-10 mph. Lows Sunday night will be below freezing. After Sunday we start a warming trend through Wednesday. Christmas will be well above average with highs in the 60s. As Santa is coming to town on Christmas eves lows will be around 50. Skies will become cloudy as the next big storm system arrives. We will start to see rain on Tuesday afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible Wednesday and will continue into Thursday morning. You can expect widespread rain. Looking ahead to next weekend we will see a drop in temperatures as we end out 2018.