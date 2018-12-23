Santa pays off late fees at WF Public Library

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Visitors to the Wichita Falls Public Library got a jolly surprise this morning as Santa came to visit kids following story time.
Kids were read the story of Rudolf the Red Nosed Reindeer before singing carols and finally getting to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
However, Santa wasn’t at the library just to visit with the kids.
“Santa has decided that he is going to pay for peoples late fees,” Librarian Carolyn Haines explained. “That just means if you have a book that is late and it has a fine, Santa is going to pay for that.”
Haines adds that Santa is paying off late fees only and not fees for lost or damaged books.
The Library will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, but will then open for regular hours the remainder of the week.
More than 800 dollars in late fees has already been paid. Haines says Santa will continue paying fees until the library closes on New Years Eve.
