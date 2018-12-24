Amid 2018's tragedies were moments of compassion and duty

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2018, file photo, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right, of Tree of Life/Or L'Simcha Congregation hugs Rabbi Cheryl Klein, left, of Dor Hadash Congregation and Rabbi Jonathan Perlman during a community gathering held in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. As the Jewish community grieved, Myers took a leading role during public memorials and presided over seven funerals in the space of less than a week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)
By The Associated Press | December 24, 2018 at 10:18 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 10:23 AM

Parkland. Pittsburgh. Paradise.

These cities became synonymous with tragedy in 2018, a year when America seemed to careen from one horror to another. But amid the calamity of shootings, wildfires and other heartbreaking stories, there were those who showed their humanity and sense of duty.

Among them, a rabbi who survived the deadliest attack on Jews in American history. As the Jewish community grieved, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers took a leading role during public memorials and presided over seven funerals in the space of less than a week.

Rescue worker Craig Covey took on a morbid but critical task in November: picking through the ashes of Paradise, California, for human remains.

And a therapy-animal group helped out in those dark days after the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. The dogs — and in some cases, donkeys and horses — went into the cafeteria and classrooms. They were also at vigils and marches.

In this Dec. 13, 2018 photo, Kristina Tester, left, hands out cookies made by high school students to residents of a homeless camp made up mainly of Native Americans in south Minneapolis. Tester, who is both a medical student and a law student at the University of Minnesota, grew up near the camp. She began helping at the camp this summer as part of an elective rotation with the Native American Community Clinic in Minneapolis, and continues to volunteer. (AP Photo/Jeff Baenen)
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, volunteers search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif. Task force leader Craig Covey, center left, says his team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2018, file photo, Craig Covey, task force leader for the Orange County search team, left, and David Harper talk to resident Stewart Nugent outside his Paradise, Calif., home. Covey and several team members took two giant brown bags full of lunch to Nugent, who stayed in his home and fought off flames. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne, File)
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, right and his son, Aaron, oversee the installation of a menorah outside the Tree of Life Synagogue before holding a celebration on the first night of Hanukkah in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. As the Jewish community grieved in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, Myers took a leading role during public memorials and presided over seven funerals in the space of less than a week. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
