California's Brown orders new DNA testing in old murder case

Brown's Christmas Eve order came alongside 143 pardons and 131 commutations, in keeping with Brown's tradition of granting clemency on or near major holidays. Among Brown's pardons are five refugees from Cambodia and an immigrant from Honduras all facing the possibility of deportation because of criminal convictions, two people who lost their homes in a recent wildfire and a former state official. His commutations included several former gang members who have renounced their former ties and will now have an opportunity to petition the parole board for early release.