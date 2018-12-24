Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teenager

FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2017, file photo, Kevin Spacey presents an award in Beverly Hills, Calif. A Massachusetts prosecutor says Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 7, 2019, on a charge of indecent assault and battery for allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) (Chris Pizzello)