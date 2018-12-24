Official: Suicide bomber, gunmen attack government building

Official: Suicide bomber, gunmen attack government building
December 24, 2018 at 7:18 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 7:18 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide bomber exploded his car outside a government department for martyrs and disabled persons before gunmen entered the building where they were battling local police.

Four people were injured in the attack late Monday as workers were preparing to leave for the day, said Kabul police chief spokesman Basir Mujahid.

Police have cordoned off the area in the east of the capital Kabul to gain control of the situation. Basir offered little information about the incident saying police were still at the scene.

No one claimed responsibility but both the Taliban and the local Islamic State affiliate have carried out brazen daytime attacks in the capital.

Flames rise from a government building after an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
People run away from the site of a clash between insurgents and security forces in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Police have cordoned off the area in the east of the capital Kabul as they battle to gain control of the situation. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Flames rise from a government building after an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
Afghan security forces arrive at the site of an explosion and attack by gunmen, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
