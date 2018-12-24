Pakistan's former PM sentenced to 7 years for corruption

Supporters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif shout slogans against the government outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. Pakistan's anti-graft court is set to announce ruling in two corruption cases against Sharif. Sharif, accused of possessing assets beyond known sources of income, will be sent to jail if he is sentenced. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash) (B.K. Bangash)