Vernon community preparing for Holiday Spirit meal

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -In wilbarger county auditorium volunteers are spending the day preparing the traditional holiday meal. Vernon families collected donations for about a month, they spent the week preparing foods from scratch and then usually the day before this year two days before they decorate without their head decorator to get ready for a smooth Christmas day.
“We are opening every can, those that I haven’t forgotten to buy, slicing every ham, decorating as you can see and getting ready for Santa to come we are going to make the dressing in a little while when my bread shredders get through shredding the 64 loaves of bread,”said Sharon Goins.
Volunteers don’t hold fundraisers or solicited anything all of the items they serve have been given by the community, including more than 300 pounds of ham donated by Tyson.
One volunteer that wasn’t in the building today was Grace McLaughlin shes been a volunteer since the event began and holds a title of head decorator. Grace McLaughing broke her arm a week ago but Sharon says she will be back next year.
On Christmas everything will be ready to go for home deliveries and a feast in the hall served at noon. The volunteers are prepared to feed almost 1000 people having just feed more than 800 at thanksgiving. Sharon says shes glad to be able serve her community.
