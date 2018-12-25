From the back of a pickup Christmas pianist spreads holiday cheer

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Anthony Ailey is taking his talents on the road. If you hear live Christmas music downtown it could be Anthony with his keyboard. His co-worker Thad Douglass feels compelled to help Anthony succeed with his music..
“I was like, this guy has a God-given talent and I think people need to know about it .”So last Friday it was the end of the day we were sitting around in the central part of the office and I said what if?" suggested Thad.
Anthony Ailey and Thad Douglass became fast friends after meeting at work. They bonded over their faith and being the youngest people at their job. Anthony a self-taught pianist left his day-job to go play at a nursing home as he usually does after work.
“One day I said I would just pop in and listen to him and the first time I listen to him I was blown away absolutely blown away.”said Thad.
Thad also said it started off as just a random silly idea. Last Friday I said what if we put a piano in the back of a truck and just had you play and he said ok.
Anthony says when he was younger he prayed for a talent like his sibling had and soon fell in love with the piano.
“It was originally bought for my cousin and she left and I started to play it make terrible songs and the point is I loved it,”
said Anthony.
The pianist has has no formal training and doesn’t even read sheet music.
“What I learned was YouTube and then stemming from that creating my own songs day in and day out repetition and having a pure love for piano is what got me to stick with it and put my emotion to it.”
Though you could never tell by watching Anthony he does get a little nervous, but he calms himself by remembering the whole point of this is to spread holiday cheer and share his talents with the world.
This may be his last night playing Christmas tunes out on the town but you can find him playing his favorite classical songs in nursing homes around the city.
