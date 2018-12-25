Burk VFD hide toys from the Grinch

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Burkburnett Volunteer Fire Department firefighters hid gifts from the Grinch so only neighborhood children could find them on Christmas Eve.
Firefighters created a scavenger hunt using leftover toys from this year’s Operation Santa Claus, a program where they give toys to children in need. The leftover toys usually go into storage for the next Operation Santa Claus.
“We go to undisclosed locations and we put it out on Facebook live and tell the kids where we’re at and not let the Grinch know where we are at," Jeffrey Copeland a Burkburnett VFD firefighter said. "So, we ahead from the Grinch.”
Some parents joined in on the fun.
“Me and my husband are like 'I’m trying to find them. Where are they? We’re looking for them," Jeann Henson said. "We live here in Burk and we kind of know where the Methodist Church is at and the library.”
“It brings a lot of joy to us out here," Copeland said. "We love it. It’s just something we enjoy doing.”
“It’s very sweet and nice for the Burk fire department to do this get them out and about to find where they’re at," Henson said.
