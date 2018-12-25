Dangerous roads expected with much of US facing extreme post-Christmas weather

(CNN) - Heading home from the holidays this weekend will be a tough one for millions of Americans.
A huge part of the country could see some form of severe weather this week.
In the West, forecasters say to expect strong winds, including heavy rains and mountain snow.
That storm will then head to the central part of the country by Wednesday.
Drivers should be cautious traveling the roads in the Plains and the Midwest. Snowfall could reach eight inches to a foot there. The numbers may reach even higher in some parts of Colorado, Nebraska and the Dakotas.
Roads throughout the region are expected to remain hazardous well into Friday.
The South is not out of the loop either.
Severe storms could hit there starting Wednesday.
Strong winds, heavy rains, even large hail and potentially isolated tornadoes have all been forecast.
There's a threat of flooding in parts of the area, as well, that is expected to remain through Friday.
