Families in need receive Christmas gifts from Chicago mentoring foundation

CHICAGO (WLS/CNN) - Some families in need received Christmas gifts from a group of good Samaritans in Chicago.
The point was not only to help those who receive - but also to teach those who give.
It is the best kind of surprise. Ten needy families all over the city, chosen by the I am a gentleman foundation to receive a very special Christmas delivery in the hopes of bringing joy to their holidays.
Times have been tough for Deneen Ervins' three children.
Their father died a year and a half ago. Their emotional struggles just as great if not greater than the financial ones. One of the many gifts they received today isn't one you can see and touch, but it will likely be the most impactful: private counseling.
"You know we ask families what their greatest needs are. And to our surprise, today were visiting homes where entire families are sleeping on floors. So today were delivering six brand new beds," said Jermaine Anderson, of the "I Am a Gentleman" foundation.
The gifts, also including toys, coats and food were loaded into two large vans at CPD Headquarters.
The police department supporting the work of I Am a Gentleman.
Those doing the deliveries are all young black men, between 13 and 21 years old, who are part of the 20-week mentoring program. They are taught to take care of themselves and to become role models within their community.
"I’ve learned to respect people and look at the world a little differently. And show love to those who don't have anything," said Kaleed Chandler, an "I Am a Gentleman" student.
The families also received a full meal for the holiday.
