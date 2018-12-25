Henrietta house fire sends to two to the hospital

Investigators said an early morning fire in Henrietta on Christmas Eve sent two people to a hospital in Dallas. (Jesse Canales)
By Jesse Canales | December 24, 2018 at 9:06 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 9:33 PM

HENRIETTA, TX (RNN Texoma) - Investigators said an early morning fire in Henrietta on Christmas Eve sent two people to a hospital in Dallas.

Clay County Sheriff Kenny Lemons said emergency crews with Jolly and Henrietta Firefighters responded to a house fire call just after 7:00 a.m.

The home was fully engulfed with two people inside. The victims were evacuated from the home with a helicopter and taken to Parkland hospital.

He said one victim is a male in his mid-40s and the other is a female in her mid-30s. Both victims suffered severe burns. Sheriff Lemons said one victim burned about 45 percent of their body and the other about 85 percent.

Sheriff Lemons said the home was a vacant home. He said he does not know what caused the fire or why the victims were inside.

Sheriff Lemons said his deputies have responded numerous times to break-ins in the vacant home.

