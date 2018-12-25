Japan court OKs bail for Nissan American exec in Ghosn case

Yoichi Kitamura, right, a lawyer representing former Nissan executive Greg Kelly, leaves Tokyo Detention Center, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn and Kelly, are being detained, in Tokyo Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. Nissan's former chairman Ghosn and another executive Kelly were arrested Nov. 19 and charged with underreporting Ghosn's income for 2011-2015 by about 5 billion yen ($44 million). Kelly's bail request filed by his lawyer on Friday, Dec. 21, is still pending and could come sometime after Christmas. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (Eugene Hoshiko)