Santa Claus will have good flying conditions

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Santa will have great weather as he makes his way into Texoma. You can expect mostly clear skies. Winds will be calm out of the south around 5 mph. Temperatures may be a little warm for his big red coat. We are looking at lows in the 40s Christmas morning. High temperatures on Christmas day will be around 60. This will be around 8 degrees warmer than average. We are typically around 53 degrees. Rain will begin to impact the area Christmas evening. If you have travel plans the day after Christmas you can expect thunderstorms across Oklahoma and Texas. Snow will cause travel issues for the northern plains and the Rocky Mountain region. A few storms may be strong to severe with small hail and gusty winds. High temperatures will drop into the 40s toward the end of the week.