Trump: 'Nothing new' on shutdown, 'need border security'

A National Park Service employee closes the gate to visitors at the National Christmas Tree on the Ellipse near the White House, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018, in Washington. The area was reopened after electrical repairs were made. These repairs were delayed because of the partial government shutdown. Both sides in the long-running fight over funding President Donald Trump's U.S.-Mexico border wall appear to have moved toward each other, but a shutdown of one-fourth of the federal government entered Christmas without a clear resolution in sight. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (AP)