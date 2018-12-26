Fans give Macaulay Culkin new redundant middle name

(CNN) - Fans have given Macaulay Culkin a new middle name.
It sounds very similar to his first and last names.
The “Home Alone” star announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will legally change his name to Macaulay “Macaulay Culkin” Culkin in 2019.
Fans picked the 38-year-old actor’s whole name as his middle name. It was one of the choices listed on a poll Culkin opened on his site – Bunnyears.
Nearly 61,000 votes went to the winner.
Culkin's current middle name is Carson, but he has promised to legally adopt the winning choice.
The losing options included “Shark Week,” his brother’s first name – “Kieran,” “The McRib is Back” and “Publicity Stunt.”
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.