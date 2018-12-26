Here is how you can get rid of your natural Christmas trees

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The City of Wichita Falls is reminding residents of the rules for getting rid of a real Christmas tree.
All tree stands, decorations and lights must be completely removed.
Christmas trees can be dropped off, free of charge, at the following locations:
1. Lucy Park, on Sunset Lane off Seymour Highway-all the way at the back of the park near the tree farm- Open 24 hours
2. Kiwanis Park, 4400 Southwest Parkway- Next to the Parks Maintenance Building at the entrance to the park- Open 24 hours
3. City Transfer Station, 3200 Lawrence Road- open M-F 8:am to 6:pm, Sat 8:am to 5:pm
4. City Landfill, 10984 Wiley Road- open Mon-Sat 8:am to 5:pm
No artificial Christmas trees will be accepted. There will be no curbside pickup for Christmas trees.
The trees that are dropped off will be ground up and used as mulch throughout City parks.
The program will end Friday, January 15th at the park locations but city residents can still use the Landfill or Transfer Station any day during normal operating hours.
Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these disposal methods.
