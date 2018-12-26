Severe weather causes problems for hazmat crews

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The wet weather on Wednesday caused slick roads and several crashes across Texoma.
Wichita Falls fire fighters said one of those wrecks led to a spill after a semi-trailer jack knifed on Huntington Lane off of Highway 287. The semi began to spill diesel fuel onto the road during the storm and it left the driver with minor injuries.
Firefighters said they worked quickly to pump fuel off the ground and what was still inside the semi into 55 gallon barrels.
“When you’re dealing with fuel and lightning, it just makes it scary and makes you more cautions on what you’re doing,” Wichita Falls Fire Assistant Chief Donald Hughes said.
Assist. Fire Chief Hughes said water alone combined with a hazmat spill is already dangerous.
“If you have a spill that reacts with water today, then it would have been 10 times worse than what we had,” he said.
Asst. Fire Chief Hughes said that is why firefighters always ask for weather conditions when they respond to a hazmat spill.\
“Where’s the wind blowing from? What’s the speed? You always want to come in up wind so you’re not driving in to what your’e dealing with?” he said.
He said the next step is to identify what the spill is.
“Depending on the level of the hazmat that’s where we determine what suits we need," Asst. Fire Chief Hughes said. "If we need to be an encapsulating suit where you’re completing away from the product, or we can just stay in our structure.”
From there, he said, firefighters work to contain the spill and stop it, especially when rain starts to spread it.
“Out on highways like that there’s usually large drains somewhere," Asst. Fire Chief Hughes said. "You got a little bit of time and distance to where you can get it stopped.”
He also said fire crews may call the company involved in the spill to finish the cleanup and neutralize the chemical.
Assist. Fire Chief Hughes said if drivers see emergency crews work on a hazmat spill, then they should stay clear of the area and not themselves in harms way.
