Strong storms and heavy rain impact travel tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Starting tonight we will see isolated areas of light rain as we get moisture moving in from the south. Once we get sunlight we will start to see stronger storms develop with scattered areas of heavier rainfall. Rainfall totals will range from 1-2 inches with isolated areas seeing more than 3 inches. A cold front will move through Wednesday evening. A line of storms will develop along the front. These storms will come along with gusty winds and the threat for small hail. Flooding will be the main concern. Severe weather will be more likely from DFW to Austin. Temperatures will stay in the lower 50s tomorrow. After the front we will see a downward trend with highs in the 40s for the weekend. Another storm system will follow closely behind this one. It will not come with as much moisture, but with the cold air already in place we could see a few snow flurries.