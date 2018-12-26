Wednesday: A Stormy Day in Texas & Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Big storm system sweeping across northern Mexico guarantees rain and thunderstorms today and evening. Much of Texoma will land two inches of rain between now and tonight. Some thunderstorms will be strong especially across our north Texas counties where hail producing storms are possible. The best chance of severe storms will be late this afternoon and evening. Tornadoes are not a big concern, but they can’t be ruled out completely.
Good rain chances will end before midnight then we expect to see sunshine tomorrow. Our weather will grow colder into the weekend. Saturday will be our coldest day in a while with high temperatures only in the 30s. We can’t rule out some snow this weekend. Temperatures will remain cold through New Years Day when highs will be in the 40s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
