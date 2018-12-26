Wednesday: A Stormy Day in Texas & Oklahoma

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Big storm system sweeping across northern Mexico guarantees rain and thunderstorms today and evening. Much of Texoma will land two inches of rain between now and tonight. Some thunderstorms will be strong especially across our north Texas counties where hail producing storms are possible. The best chance of severe storms will be late this afternoon and evening. Tornadoes are not a big concern, but they can’t be ruled out completely.