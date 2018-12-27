Altus police arrest suspect in recent shooting

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Altus police have arrested a suspect in a shooting which happened last week in the 900 block of North Hightower.
According to police, Daniel Tabon, 31, was arrested at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Union Circle just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. Tabon had a warrant for Shooting With Intent to Kill and First Degree Robbery after a victim was found in the Sonic parking lot in the early morning hours last Friday.
On Wednesday night, police responded to the Ridgecrest Apartments and evacuated nearby apartments before beginning negotiations with Tabon who would not exit his apartment. Officers eventually deployed teargas into the apartment and Tabon was taken into custody without further incident.
Tabon is being held on $250,000 bond at the Jackson County jail.
