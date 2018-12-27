Back To Sunshine Thursday, Cold Front Delivers Cold Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After a stormy Wednesday, we’re back to mostly sunny skies today along with gusty winds. Now that the stormy weather is gone, our headline becomes falling temperatures and a cold weekend. Early this morning we saw rain and snow on the radar out in west Texas. That precip is expected to remain well to our north and west as our skies remain mostly sunny. Today, winds will be gusty out of the north at 15 to 20 miles per hour adding a chill to the air. Highs will be in the mid 50s.