Back To Sunshine Thursday, Cold Front Delivers Cold Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - After a stormy Wednesday, we’re back to mostly sunny skies today along with gusty winds. Now that the stormy weather is gone, our headline becomes falling temperatures and a cold weekend. Early this morning we saw rain and snow on the radar out in west Texas. That precip is expected to remain well to our north and west as our skies remain mostly sunny. Today, winds will be gusty out of the north at 15 to 20 miles per hour adding a chill to the air. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Temperatures tumble in the wake of a cold front coming through later today. Friday’s highs will be in the 40s. Saturday’s highs will be in the 30s. Looking ahead, it will be a cold start to 2019 with temperatures in the 20s and 30s as we ring in the new year. Highs on New Years Day will be in the 30s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
