Charges dropped against former Stephens County deputy charged in the death of K-9 partner

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A former Stephens County deputy is no longer facing charges related to the death of his K-9 partner after the case was dismissed on Wednesday.
Matthew Peck was originally charged in 2016 with one felony charge of Cruelty to Animals after his partner, Bak, was allegedly left in the back of his patrol car on a 99 degree day and later died.
According to court documents, on August 17, 2018, the Stephens County District Attorney’s office dropped the felony charge and refiled a misdemeanor charge of Killing a Police Dog. On December 26, that case was dismissed.
Court records show the reason for the case dismissal was due to a number of factors, including the fact that a necropsy was not performed. For that reason, the DA’s office said they would not be able to prove that the dog was “willfully” killed. Papers say the veterinarian involved in the case could only say that the “probable cause” of the dog’s death was some type of heat-related issue. Court documents filed by the DA’s office say that without the ability to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” and “without a definitive cause of death” the case “cannot move forward with trial.”
