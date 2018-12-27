Charges dropped against former Stephens County deputy charged in the death of K-9 partner

Court records show the reason for the case dismissal was due to a number of factors, including the fact that a necropsy was not performed. For that reason, the DA’s office said they would not be able to prove that the dog was “willfully” killed. Papers say the veterinarian involved in the case could only say that the “probable cause” of the dog’s death was some type of heat-related issue. Court documents filed by the DA’s office say that without the ability to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” and “without a definitive cause of death” the case “cannot move forward with trial.”