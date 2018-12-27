Court records detail Spacey's encounter with teenager

In trying to get a court clerk magistrate to rule there wasn't enough evidence for Spacey to be charged, Los Angeles-based attorney Alan Jackson pointed out that Unruh's son did not report the allegations to police right way, lied about his age saying he was 23, and said he was so intoxicated he may have blacked out shortly after Spacey allegedly groped him. Jackson also said Unruh's son made no effort to move away from Spacey.