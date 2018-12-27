Elon Musk asks judge to toss diver's lawsuit in Thai dustup

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, British cave expert Vernon Unsworth talks with guests at an event titled the "United as One" in Bangkok, Thailand. Elon Musk is asking a California judge in a court filing Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, to throw out a lawsuit filed against him by the British diver who accused the tech entrepreneur of falsely calling him a pedophile. Musk called diver Unsworth a "pedo" in a tweet to his 22.5 million followers after Unsworth criticized Musk's efforts to help rescue young soccer players trapped in a cave in Thailand. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit, File) (AP)