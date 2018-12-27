Health District switches to new web-based system for vital records

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita County residents wishing to get a new birth or death certificate will have a new program to use beginning in the new year.
The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District’s Vital Registrar office will soon be using the new Texas Electronic Vital Events Registrar (TxEVER) system to issue birth and death certificates.
The new web-based program, managed by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), will replace the current Texas Electronic Registrar (TER) system.
TxEVER will go live on January 1, 2019. However, in order to get the new program online, the current TER system will be taken down by DSHS this Friday, December 28 at noon and will be unavailable through Monday, December 31. During this time Registrar staff:
• Will be unable to issue any birth certificates for births that occurred outside of Wichita Falls, but
• Will still be able to issue certificates for births and deaths that occurred within the city limits of Wichita Falls.
This limited functionality may continue into the first week of the new year until the full transition can be made.
In order to better serve customers, the Vital Registrar has also been working with local funeral homes to expedite the filing of death certificates, but there may be a delay in the filing and issuance of death certificates as well.
The new TxEVER system will be a completely web-based program and is anticipated to be more user-friendly for staff–they will be able to print remotes, download birth/death records in one system and be on the same web-based applications as funeral homes.
For questions concerning birth and death certificates, please call the Health District at 940-761-7801.
