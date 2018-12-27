Las Vegas to welcome 2019 with superstars, fireworks show

FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2015, file photo, people watch the fountains at the Bellagio while wearing paper hats to celebrate New Years Eve in Las Vegas. Las Vegas will usher in 2019 trying to outdo itself with performances by Lady Gaga, Gwen Stefani, Bruno Mars and other superstars at the city's various venues. More than 300,000 people are expected to gather Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip to watch 8 minutes of fireworks. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) (John Locher)