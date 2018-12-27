Power outages continue for some in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Power went out for more than 15,000 Oncor customers as storms rolled across Texoma last night.
The utility has restored power to most of those customers, however, more than 1,600 customers in and around Wichita Falls still do not have power more than 12 hours after the initial outage.
According to Oncor’s outage tracker map, 59 individual outages are reported in Wichita, Clay, Archer and Baylor counties.
Utility crews are working to restore power to everyone, but when power will be back varies greatly across the area.
Oncor says most outages will be restored by late this evening.
One outage, affecting 37 customers north of Hamilton Park and Holliday Creek in Wichita Falls is not expected to be restored until Saturday evening.
