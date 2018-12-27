Significant wind damage reported across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Severe thunderstorms rolled across Texoma Wednesday night, causing significant damage in some areas and knocking out power to thousands.
Storm damage reports are still pouring in from across the region.
In Lakeside City, two barns were destroyed, windows were blown out of a home and multiple power lines were reported down.
Near Lake Graham a boat dock was detached and destroyed as well as damage to roofs and porches.
Law enforcement in Knox City says carports were blown over.
In Wichita Falls, the Life Church on Seymour Highway lost its steeple, tree damage was reported across town. Many residents in Wichita Falls say they have damage to their home’s roofs and siding.
Winds in Wichita Falls were recorded as high as 64 Miles Per Hour as the storm barreled through.
