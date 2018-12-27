WFFD: No injuries after shed catches fire

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man lost his ‘he shed’ after a fire Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were called Crest Street near the Henry S Grace Freeway at around 1:30 on reports of a fully involved structure fire.
Our NewsChannel 6 tower camera at Castaway Cove showed heavy smoke and fire coming from a shed behind the home.
Firefighters arrived and quickly got the fire under control, but not before the fire spread to the entire shed.
No injuries were reported to the residents or firefighters.
Fire officials say the loss, including the shed and its contents was around $20,000.
