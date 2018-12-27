Wichita River not forecast to reach flood stage

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita River in Wichita Falls is forecast to rise nearly 13 feet following heavy rains Wednesday, however, forecasters with the US Geological Survey say the river is not expected to reach flood stage.
The river is just below 14 feet as of 2:00 p.m. Thursday, already having risen more than ten feet since Wednesday afternoon.
The river is forecast to crest at 16.1 feet Friday before beginning to fall again.
Flood stage in Wichita Falls is 18 feet.
Other area creeks and rivers are experiencing flooding.
The Deep Red Creek near Randlett, Oklahoma is nearly five feet above the flood stage of 20 feet as of Thursday afternoon.
Deep Red Creek has already crested and is expected to fall below flood stage Friday evening.
The East Cache Creek in Oklahoma is experiencing major flooding.
The creek is expected to rise to 27.3 feet Friday morning before falling below the flood stage of 21 feet Saturday afternoon.
At 27.0 feet, valley-wide flooding of croplands, pastures, and local roads occurs in southern Comanche County and Cotton County and is accompanied by flood depths up to 6 feet with very dangerous currents.
