2018: Year of weather disasters

(CNN) - In 2018, the U.S. experienced the fury of mother nature yet again.
Raging wildfires, snow across the South and two major hurricanes were the highlights of another year of costly disasters.
In January, heavy rain fell on the burn scar left behind by what was then the largest wildfire in California history, the Thomas Fire.
Fast-moving floods triggered mudslides and debris flows that swept away cars and buried homes in Santa Barbara County.
“There’s nothing here anymore besides a river of mud,” said Rachel Ross, a Montecito resident.
More than a dozen people were killed, and hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed.
The Thomas Fire, which began in December 2017 and charred nearly 282,000 acres, wasn't fully extinguished until June.
For the East Coast, it was a snowy and frigid start to the new year. A series of winter storms brought snow to the Deep South.
Tallahassee, FL, saw its first measurable snow in nearly 30 years, and Charleston, SC, received its largest snowfall since 1989 with 5.3 inches.
That same series of storms brought bone-chilling temperatures, blinding snow and historic flooding to parts of New England.
“We’re not used to the winds being this cold," said Leah Ramuglia, who lives in Boston.
The tide at Boston Harbor reached a record of 15.16 feet.
Floodwaters reached the doors of some homes, forcing people to flee, and cars were submerged, some in as much as three feet of water.
The Mendocino Complex Fire erupted in northern California in July. A little more than 459,000 acres were scorched and more than 300 homes were destroyed.
Officials said it’s the largest wildfire in state history, and it wasn’t fully contained until September.
The cause is still under investigation.
Also in September, Hurricane Florence took aim on the southeast as a Category 4 storm.
More than a million people across North and South Carolina were told to leave or prepare for the worst.
“If you stay, and you get stuck in this, you’re on your own,” said Rep. Tom Rice, R-SC.
The slow-moving storm weakened to a Category 1 before making landfall near Wrightsville Beach, NC.
More than 50 people were killed in the storm.
Its effects were devastating. High winds toppled trees. Transformers exploded, leaving hundreds of thousands of people in the dark.
The storm’s relentless rain and high storm surge triggered destructive flooding.
More than a dozen rivers in North and South Carolina overflowed their banks, inundating homes and prompting hundreds of water rescues.
In October, Hurricane Michael charged toward the Florida Panhandle.
Florida Governor Rick Scott urged residents to prepare: “This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous.”
Michael made landfall near Mexico Beach as a strong Category 4 with 155 mph winds. It’s the strongest hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since Andrew in 1992.
“The roar of it, i guess, is what was just deafening,” said Rebecca Garrigan, who rode out the storm.
Homes were wiped off their foundations or splintered like toothpicks.
Roads were ripped apart, coastlines made unrecognizable. And as Michael moved inland, it devastated Georgia’s agriculture.
State officials estimate it caused more than $2 billion in damage.
In November, the catastrophic Camp Fire erupted in Northern California.
“This is so devastating that i don’t have the words to describe it.” California Gov. Jerry Brown said.
Fast-moving flames - fueled by fierce winds - devoured everything in their path.
The fire scorched 153,000 acres in Butte County and and all but leveled the town of Paradise.
“Ninety percent of the homes in every single neighborhood are gone,” Paradise Mayor Jody Jones said.
More than 80 people were killed in the wildfire, and officials said it is the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in state history.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved. Raycom News Network contributed to this report.