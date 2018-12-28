Bust out your skates tonight at Kay Yeager Coliseum

By Nicholas Davis | December 28, 2018 at 4:37 PM CST - Updated December 28 at 4:37 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Kay Yeager Coliseum is the cooolest place to be this winter season!

Bring the whole family for a wonderful time at First Bank Winter Wonderland Open Skate!

The Coliseum is open this evening until 8:00 p.m. for the Winter Wonderland Open Skate.

Admission is $6 with your own skates, or $8 including skate rental.

Participants are asked to fill out an open skate Waiver Release Form prior to entry.

Open skates will be held again on January 2, 3 and 4 beginning at 12:00 noon and closing at 5:00 p.m. each day.

