Cold weekend ahead

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures were 20 degrees cooler today than yesterday. After a couple of cold fronts in 24 hours and another low pressure trough digging south you can expect a cold weekend. Friday will start off cold with clear skies and calm winds. Lows will be in the 20s. Highs over the weekend will only be in the 30s. There will be snow in the panhandle. We may see a few flurries Saturday, but don’t expect much. Monday brings slightly warmer temps in the 50s ahead of the next cold front. A few showers will be possible in our eastern counties. 2019 will start off cold with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.