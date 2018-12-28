Declaration of Disaster issued for Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Following heavy rains and the threat of Flooding in Wichita County, the County Commissioners have issued a Declaration of Disaster.
The declaration was signed by Judge Woodrow Gossom at 11:05 a.m. Friday.
The disaster declaration says heavy rainfall has resulted in serious flooding, which has the potential to endanger lives and damage property on a large scale.
If the river does flood, the declaration allows the county to receive aid quicker from the State of Texas. It also allows the county to declare evacuations, if they are deemed necessary.
As of 11:50 a.m., the river was at 17.02 feet, one food below the flood stage of 18 feet.
The US Geological Survey says the river is still expected to crest the afternoon before beginning to fall this evening.
We will continue to monitor the river levels throughout the day.
You can track the current river level at this site.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.