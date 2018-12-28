Friday Weather: More Sunny, Less Windy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be more sunny and less windy than Thursday, but it will not be warm. Temperatures will be in the 30s all morning and low 40s this afternoon. This final weekend of 2018 will be a cold one with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 40 both Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation isn’t out of the question Sunday. We could see freezing drizzle in the morning and a cold rain Sunday night.