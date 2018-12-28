Friday Weather: More Sunny, Less Windy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today will be more sunny and less windy than Thursday, but it will not be warm. Temperatures will be in the 30s all morning and low 40s this afternoon. This final weekend of 2018 will be a cold one with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures near 40 both Saturday and Sunday. Precipitation isn’t out of the question Sunday. We could see freezing drizzle in the morning and a cold rain Sunday night.
West winds will deliver a relatively mild Monday with highs in the 50s, our warmest day of the next seven. Wind chills will be in the 20s when we ring in the new year. Tuesday, New Years Day, will be cold with gusty north winds and highs in the low 30s. Tuesday night is forecast to be out coldest night since early February of 2018 with temperatures forecast to drop to the teens after midnight.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
