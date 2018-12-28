Iowa Park Chief of Police reflects on career

IOWA PARK, TX (RNN Texoma) - After more than 25 years of serving his community from behind the badge, Iowa Park Chief of Police Robert Johnson is getting ready for a new career.
It is a career path Johnson said he almost did not take. In 1994, he first started working for the city as a water meter reader.
After going on police ridealongs, a year later, with his older brother and sister, he exchanged his notepad for a badge.
He quickly moved up the ranks in the Iowa Park Police Department. He was a detective for seven years and spent the last 12 as Chief of Police which made him one of longest serving police chief’s in the department’s history.
“This last year, we were named one of the safest communities and that was a pretty proud moment for Iowa Park as a whole,” Chief Johnson said.
He has earned top honors. Last year, he received the Life Saving Award after he helped save a man from a burning house.
“Some of us went over there and were able to break a window out and remove him safely with the help of the fire department," Chief Johnson said.
When it comes to some of the cases that standout the most, Chief Johnson said he would have to include the seizure of Italian greyhounds, helping with the pursuit of an Oklahoma man who was shot and killed after kidnapping his girlfriend and leading Texoma law enforcement on a high speed chase, and the multiple child abuse cases his department was able to solve.
“We were able to bring those people to justice for the victims who some of them were so young they were unable to speak or even make any outcries," Chief Johnson said.
He said he feels he is ready to close the doors on his career in blue to put on the robe as Justice of the Peace Precinct-3.
“For me, this is an effort to continue my service to the public," Chief Johnson said. "It’s what I’ve done my entire life.”
Iowa Park police officers are hosting a retirement party for Chief Johnson on Monday, New Year’s Eve.
He will then get straight to work in his new role New Year’s day
Lieutenant Steve Davis will take over the reins as Chief of Police on January first as well. He was named to the position last October.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.