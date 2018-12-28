One thousand still without power after storm

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The storm knocked out power for around 16,000 in and around Wichita Falls and for many, power has been restored.
However, dozens of homes near the flea market on Holliday Rd. in Wichita Falls are still in the dark.
"It was about 6:45 p.m. and the wind..you could just hear that wind," said Kevin Riley. "I've never heard winds that strong since we've lived here."
Riley said it wasn’t until the morning when they noticed the damage the storm left behind.
"We didn't know until this morning when the sun started coming up that the power line in our backyard is actually down," said Riley.
As of Thursday evening, Riley had been without power for 24 hours.
“They informed us that it would be Saturday at 5:30 p.m. when it would be restored and that’s not acceptable,” said Riley.
Riley is diabetic and he's worried his medication in the fridge, along with his food will go bad.
“That’s my biggest worry and my television addiction,” said Riley. “That’s the second biggest one.”
As of Thursday afternoon the Oncor outage map showed 37 customers who live around Riley will not get their power back until Saturday.
Gordon Drake with Oncor tells us the storm came with more severe weather than expected.
By midnight 4,000 customers were without power compared to 16,000 right after the storm rolled through.
Additional contractors and Oncor crew members have been called to help, even those on holiday vacation.
Drake said they will work around the clock Thursday and Friday in order to restore power to all of their customers by late Friday evening if possible.
Oncor is asking it’s customers to be patient with them while their crew members work diligently and safely as possible to get their power back on quick.
