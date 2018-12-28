Overheating motor causes fire scare at Southwest Building

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Wichita Falls firefighters rushed to the Southwest Building near at the intersection of Kemp Boulevard and East Elliot this afternoon.
Firefighters were told smoke was being smelled throughout the ten story office building.
Firefighters on scene told NewsChannel 6 a motor going to the building’s heaters overheated. The smoke went into an elevator shaft and spread to the remainder of the building.
Firefighters checked the entire building as a precaution, but say the tenants were not evacuated.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.