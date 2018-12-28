Pet of the Week: Deputy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s pet of the week is Deputy, a four and a half month old puppy.
He is ready to go to his forever family.
Deputy was born at the city’s animal services center. Peggy, his mother, was a past pet of the week and was adopted just yesterday.
Deputy’s foster family says he is laid back, calm and likes to cuddle. He does like to get up and play from time to time.
Deputy is great with other dogs and kids. He hasn’t been around vary many cats.
He does get car sick from time to time.
Click here to learn how you can take Deputy home.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.