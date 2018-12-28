Pursuit ended at Sheppard main gate

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man remains behind bars after police say he led them on a pursuit, two weeks ago, ending at the main gate to Sheppard Air Force Base.
In newly released court documents, police allege 47 year old Ricky Westbrook led them on a pursuit after police attempted to arrest him for outstanding warrants.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of December 15. A bail bondsman notified police that Westbrook was in the 200 block of East Scott Avenue.
Westbrook fled as police approached his vehicle.
The pursuit went down Scott Avenue to Interstate 44, the suspect exited the freeway at Airport Drive where police were able to use a tire deflation device to puncture one of the car’s tires.
Westbrook continued fleeing police, eventually following Sheppard Access Road and stopping at the main gate to Sheppard Air Force Base.
Westbrook faces a number of charges including evading arrest, resisting arrest, and numerous bond forfeitures. He is currently behind held in the Wichita County Jail on a combined bond of $121,056.
